Wind Advisory is in effect today! You'll feel gusts up to 35mph, but a lot of sunshine. Still, we won't get out of the 50s.

By tonight, a light freeze is expected. Make sure your pets are indoors, and your sensitive plants are protected.

This cold weather won't last long, though. With onshore winds, we'll begin to warm up by Friday. Still looking forward to amazing weather for all the rodeo festivities this weekend.