HOUSTON (KIAH) — Despite this month’s major winter storm, and 2021’s historic winter storm, you may be surprised to hear that cold snaps are getting shorter as a result of climate change. This is the case locally in Houston, statewide in Texas and nationwide.

What exactly do we mean by “shorter cold snaps”? Our weather partners at Climate Central sorted through temperature data since 1970. They specifically highlighted each year’s longest stretch of consecutive winter days with below average temperatures. Almost all of the weather reporting stations across the U.S. have seen a long-term trend of fewer consecutive cold winter days.

Climate Central

Specifically here in Houston: since 1970, our longest cold snaps are 3 days shorter, on average.

Climate Central / CW39

While we’re still awaiting the final data for this winter, I can tell you that as of today (February 7, 2022), Houston’s longest streak of colder than average days is only five.