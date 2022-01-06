HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s cold front day, but it won’t be an immediate sharp drop in temperatures. We’ll hold in the 60s much of the day, then it gets chilly overnight with some 30s Friday morning.

Weekend rain

The next part of our weather story has to do with rain this weekend. Scattered showers will start Saturday morning, with rain increasing in coverage and intensity by the afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms remain likely during the first half of Sunday, with decreasing rain late in the day. With the rain also comes a warmup as we head back to the 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Cold front next week

Finally, another cold front arrives Sunday night, bringing a winter feel to start next week.