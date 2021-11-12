Cold weather tips: Look out for cats under your car

A new cafe in New York is loaded with attitude. But not because of its clientele; because of its cats!

What to do before you start your engine.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – According to the Houston SPCA, this means keeping your pets indoors — in a warm place.

Also, never leave your cats or dogs in cars because they can act as a refrigerators in colder weather.

Also, check underneath your car! Cats like to sleep underneath cars to stay warm. So give them a chance to escape by banging loudly on the hood before starting your engine.