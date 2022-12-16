HOUSTON (KIAH) — A reinforcing cold front moves through late-day Friday, bringing a couple of light showers and even colder temperatures this weekend.

Weekend forecast for Galveston and Houston

The weekend forecast for Galveston includes breezy winds at 10-20 mph with highs in the 50s Saturday, and perhaps a few light showers in the morning. Sunday’s temperatures may reach 60 degrees.

Houston will be in the 50s Saturday with clouds in the morning and sun in the afternoon. As skies clear, a clear and cold night is in store Saturday night. Lows on Sunday morning will be a few degrees above freezing in Houston, but possibly reaching freezing in some of northern outskirts of the city.

Cold weather lasts through all of next week, but will be punctuated with an Arctic cold front on Thursday. This could bring widespread freezing temperatures in the 20s by Friday morning, with very cold air lasting into and beyond Christmas.

The two images below show forecast temperatures the morning of December 23rd from two of the most reliable long-range computer models. 20s certainly seem possible.

GFS model forecast temperatures Dec 23rd

Euro model forecast temperatures Dec 23rd

Finally, my 10-day forecast calls for 20s Friday morning, with potential for a few more freezing mornings after that.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast