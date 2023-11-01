HOUSTON (KIAH) – The coldest part of this cold snap still lies ahead as a light freeze is expected north of Houston Wednesday night. A light freeze means temperatures could dip as low as 29 to 32 degrees.

Some local cities that may see a light freeze include Liberty, Conroe, Livingston, Navasota, Brenham, Huntsville and College Station.

But, before our cold Wednesday night, we have a pleasantly-cool day in store for Wednesday, November 1st. Sunny skies will help temperatures warm to the low 60s, and winds will be lighter than the last few days.

A warming trend continues through the end of this week and into the weekend with each day getting a little warmer than the last. By Saturday, temperatures will peak around 80 degrees.

A few very spotty showers could occur Saturday, Sunday and Monday. However, most of you likely won’t see any rain through the next 7 to 10 days.

Finally, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 5th. This is when we “fall back” as the clocks go back one hour Sunday morning. This means the sunrise and sunset will be one hour earlier. Sunday’s sunrise and sunset is 6:38 a.m. and 5:32 p.m.