HOUSTON (CW39) – Rain chances will rise with the crowd size at University of Houston this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms peak after lunch for Houston. This may cause for some soggy buns under the tailgating tents in the parking lot of TDECU stadium. Our Houston Cougs take on Kansas at 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Rain and storm chances decrease through the evening.

This is good news for later games, such as Rice vs UL this Saturday here in Houston. Temps will be in the mid 80s by kickoff and skies start to clear through the eve. Other Texas games this weekend involve UTSA @ UT IN AUSTIN, TX. Longhorns get 90s by kickoff and mostly sunny skies for 7 p.m.

Southern University takes on Texas Southern University in Arlington at 4 p.m. Great conditions are expected, with the exception of some gusty winds at times. Gusts could reach near 21 mph around kickoff.