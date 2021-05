HOUSTON (CW39) If you were impacted by the winter storm the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is coming soon.

FEMA deadline approaching May 20 th

As of Wednesday more than 53,029 Texans have been approved for federal assistance so far resulting in more than $166 million in aid.

If you need to apply go to www.fema.gov/disaster/4586.