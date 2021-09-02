COMING SOON: Sweater weather – Adam Krueger tells us when!

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IDA LATEST

More Ida latest

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) It’s September, so you know eventually those temperatures will start going down. Which can’t come soon enough, after triple-digit heat indexes through the summer. So how soon till we see sweater weather? So when can we start thinking about sweater weather and breaking out those long sleeves?

CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has your first look at nearly normal temperatures and where we stand on the curve illustrating daily normal temperatures over the course of the year. He’s looking at all 12 months here. “We’re past the traditional peak of the heat which is August and are now in a downward trend,” he says.

Watch the video for more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss