HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s a new week, but the same weather story. High temperatures will be around 100 degrees, and humidity will make it feel more like 105 to 110 during the afternoon. The National Weather Service continues to issue heat advisories as they say it could feel as hot as 112 degrees.

Heat alerts Monday

Other than fluctuating two or three degrees, the weather will generally be the same all week through Friday. By the way, there is a very small 10% rain chance today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., otherwise it will likely be rain-free all week.

Houston forecast high temperatures and heat index values

A broad and strong area of high pressure is bringing the heat to much of the U.S. this week. It’s especially intense from Texas through the Southwest. Speaking of, how about this stat from Phoenix: today (Monday) will be the 18th consecutive day with a high temperature at or above 110 degrees, which will tie the longest streak on record. Phoenix still has many more days ahead with highs above 110.

Weather pattern Wednesday

By this weekend, we think that area of high pressure will shift far enough west to allow a slight cool down and some possible rain in Houston.

Weather pattern Sunday

Houston 10-day forecast