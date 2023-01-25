HOUSTON (KIAH) — Severe storms, tornadoes and heavy rain have departed Texas, but some Houston area creeks and rivers remain in minor flood stage after a large area got four to six inches of rain, with some spots even topping six inches Tuesday.

Rain since Tuesday

Looking ahead, we have a couple of dry days with cool temperatures. Houston tops out in the mid 50s Wednesday, then it cools down to mid 30s by sunrise Thursday morning.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Houston is dry through Friday, but the next system arrives this weekend with scattered showers Saturday, then rain likely becomes more widespread Saturday night and Sunday with some thunderstorms in the mix. At this time, severe storms are not anticipated according to the Storm Prediction Center.

This weekend marks the beginning of what looks to be a pretty active stretch of weather through much of next week with several potentially wet days through next Thursday.