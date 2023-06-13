CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KIAH) — Reliant’s Beat the Heat centers are now open across cities in Texas and are expected to stay open and operational throughout the summer.

Anyone in need of beating the heat in Corpus Christi, can contact the centers directly for curbside distribution information. Anyone in need is also welcome to find out more about the portable air conditioning program also available.

If you live in Corpus Christi and are a current resident in need of assistance to pay your utility bill, please call the Nueces County Community Action Agency at 361-882-4193.

If you or anyone is or knows of elderly residents in the Corpus Christi area, here is a short list of Senior Centers open right now:

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

654 Graham Rd.

Corpus Christi, TX 78418

361-826-2330

Oveal Williams Senior Center

1414 Martin Luther King Dr.

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

361-826-2305

Lindale Senior Center

3135 Swantner

Corpus Christi, TX 78404

361-826-2340

Broadmoor Park Senior Center

1651 Tarlton

Corpus Christi, TX 78415

361-826-3138