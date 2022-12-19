HOUSTON (KIAH) — Our first weather hurdle of the week is widespread rain on this Monday. Off and on showers and thunderstorms will drift through before tapering Monday night. Then our attention turns to extremely cold air at the end of the week.

Forecast temperatures Thursday afternoon

A major cold front arrives during the second half of the day Thursday. Ahead of it, as seen above, temperatures could potentially peak near 70 degrees. From there, it’s a long stretch of very cold air.

Forecast temperatures Friday morning

How long the freeze lasts: Houston and most of Southeast Texas will likely drop below freezing by 9 p.m. Thursday. Very strong north winds will keep pushing Arctic air through Texas overnight, with most lows in Greater Houston Friday morning between 15 and 20 degrees. Galveston likely drops to the low 20s. Much of our area likely stays below freezing all day Friday. I’m calling for a high of 32 in Houston Friday afternoon. Then another hard freeze settles in Friday night with lows in the low 20s. Finally, by noon on Saturday, it warms above freezing during the day with sunny skies. This means it could potentially be freezing for 36 to 40 consecutive hours.

Will there be ice or snow? No. At most, a few very spotty cold showers could zip through along the cold front Thursday, but we don’t expect enough moisture in place once it passes to support any type of wintry precipitation.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast

Freezing nights and mornings will impact Houston through Monday morning before a big warmup occurs next week. Keep checking back this week