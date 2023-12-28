HOUSTON (KIAH) – A dry and chilly weather pattern will bring a couple of nights in the 30s in Southeast Texas. Houston likely won’t officially reach the freezing point, but some suburbs and rural areas will on Friday morning, and perhaps again in a few areas Saturday morning.

The cool pattern comes compliments of cold air wrapping around the back side of an area of low pressure in the Midwest.

As that low moves away, we’ll warm this weekend ahead of the next cold front that happens to arrive on New Year’s Eve night. This front could bring some brief rain, followed by cool air to start 2024.