KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER is rated Most Accurate by WeatherRate for the second year in a row

HOUSTON (KIAH) Any television station can say they are the ‘most accurate’ for weather. CW39 however, was just named MOST Accurate by WeatherRate for the second year in a row.

WeatherRate is a private company that provides independent, scientific verification of television weather forecasts. It’s been ranking most accurate stations since it was founded in 1986 by meteorologist Al Peterlin. Its headquarters is located in New Boston, New Hampshire, along the northeast coast.

WeatherRate uses a rigorous scientific process to evaluate television weather forecasts, which includes comparing forecasts against actual weather conditions. They then assign a rating to each forecast, based on how accurately it predicted the weather. This rating system is used by television stations to demonstrate the accuracy of their weather forecasts to their viewers.

WeatherRate is known for being a trusted source of information for television stations and meteorologists, as well as for its commitment to being clear and honest with the public, and accuracy in evaluating weather forecasts. Its ratings have become a widely recognized benchmark for the quality of television weather forecasts across the United States.

CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger explains more about what is considered when making the decision to determine how a station is determined to be most accurate.