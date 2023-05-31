HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston CityBook has compiled a list of the 100 coolest Houstonians, and we’re thrilled to announce that our very own Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is on the list!

CityBook’s list of “movers, shakers and makers” includes several familiar names like Jeremy Peña, Simone Biles, Megan Thee Stallion, Bun B, Alex Bregman and Miss Universe – R’Bonney Gabriel.

Adam Krueger is the only person from Houston’s TV stations on the list, and his viral social media videos are a big part of the reason why. If you haven’t heard, Krueger has created a series called “sneaking words in the weather” where he takes suggestions from his followers of song lyrics and movie/TV show references to sneak into his weather forecasts on live TV. He has gained nearly one million followers on social media, with his most popular platforms being TikTok and Instagram where he is known as @WeatherAdam.

Krueger says his social media success has been a whirlwind the last 6 months. Several of his videos have millions of views. He has even been interviewed live on National TV in the U.S., and on international shows as far away as Australia and New Zealand. Krueger says his favorite moment so far was when Snoop Dogg reposted a video of Krueger using Snoop’s lyrics in the weather. Snoop also commented “Weather man on one”.

Krueger comes in at #91 on the “Cool 100” list. Where does your favorite Houstonian rank? Who’s number one? Click here to see the entire list from Houston CityBook.