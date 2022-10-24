HOUSTON (KIAH) — A cold front moves through Houston after midnight tonight with a line of strong thunderstorms along it.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has much of Texas, including Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston, in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms.

According to the SPC, a level 2 (slight) risk of severe storms means “scattered severe storms possible. Short-lived and/or not widespread. Isolated intense storms possible.”

The primary severe weather threat is strong straight-line wind gusts up to 60 mph. There is a secondary, less likely threat of a few brief weak tornadoes embedded anywhere within the line of storms.

Storm timing:

Storms form far west of Houston Monday evening, then continue eastward through Greater Houston after midnight. Our high-resolution model indicates that most of area gets the line around 2 a.m. Storms could still impact our far eastern and southern areas around 4 a.m.. including Galveston, before exiting to the east by 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Futurecast Tue 12 a.m.

Futurecast Tue 2 a.m.

Futurecast Tue 4 a.m.

Futurecast Tue 6 a.m.