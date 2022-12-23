HOUSTON (KIAH) — Extreme cold and gusty winds are combining to make for dangerous wind chills across Texas Friday morning. A wind chill warning is in effect for Houston and Southeast Texas as wind chills will be near zero.

Hard freeze warning through Saturday morning

Friday morning is the most dangerous part of this cold snap, but you’ll want to keep freeze precautions going for a few more days. Despite the sunshine, many areas remain below freezing Friday afternoon, and then it’s another hard freeze Friday night.

Forecast temperatures Friday afternoon

Forecast temperatures Saturday morning

We’ll thaw out Saturday with highs near 40, then it’s back to freezing with lows on Christmas morning in the mid 20s. One last (light) freeze will occur Monday morning.

The big weather story next week is the fact that we’ll warm significantly with good rain chances beginning Thursday.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast