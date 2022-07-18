HOUSTON (CW39) Well above normal temperatures can be expected across the northwest portions of Southeast Texas today and Tuesday.
Don’t expect much rain over the next 7 days…
A majority of the area is expected to see peak heat index values greater than 108°, so a Heat Advisory is in effect. All heat safety precautions should continue to be taken. Hot temperatures and high heat index values are expected to expand southward on Tuesday and persist through much of the remainder of the week.
The Heat Advisory will likely be expanded southward to include all of Southeast Texas on Tuesday, and it is possible that an Excessive Heat Warning might be needed in/around the Brazos Valley area for high temperatures close to 105°. With little change in the forecast, advisories/warnings might be needed again on Wednesday and Thursday.
Heat safety tips
- Limit any time outdoors, especially during the afternoon
- Check your backseat for any pets or children
- Check in with your neighbors, especially the elderly
- Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated
- Wear sunscreen and light clothing
