HOUSTON (KIAH) – All of Southeast Texas is under a heat advisory as the heat index values (feels-like temps) could be as high as 108 to 112 degrees. Heat advisories are likely to continue through the weekend.

Heat alerts Thursday

Beyond Southeast Texas, many other areas are also under heat advisories. This includes places like Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Brownsville and New Orleans. Part of South Texas, including Corpus Christi, is under an excessive heat warning where the heat index could reach 117 degrees.

Locally, the highest humidity will be with us through Sunday. Next week remains hot, potentially even hotter, but won’t feel as hot as the next few days because of slightly lower humidity. On my forecast image below, notice the more narrow range between the actual temps and the feels-like temps next week.

Houston forecast highs and heat index values