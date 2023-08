HOUSTON (CW39) – An excessive heat warning is issued for Houston today along with a vast area of the southern U.S. Heat index value will reach 109 degrees this afternoon.

Highs in Houston will likely hit 101 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Lows tonight will be in the lower 80s with breezy winds.

Tomorrow’s weather will be very similar to today. Highs near 101, dry, breezy in the evening, with lows in the low 80s.