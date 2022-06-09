HOUSTON (CW39) the Nation Weather Service is forecasting increasing temperatures for our area through the end of the week and over the weekend with inland highs approaching or exceeding 100°. Heat index values are expected to approach or exceed 108° in the Friday through Sunday time period, and a Heat Advisory will likely be needed for parts or possibly all of Southeast Texas. All heat safety precautions should be taken during this potentially dangerous heat event.

At this time, it looks like a more southerly wind flow beginning on Monday might end up keeping a majority of heat index temperatures below the 108 degree Heat Advisory threshold. Whether or not a Heat Advisory is in effect, all heat safety precautions should continue to be taken at the start of next week.

Alternate Possibilities

Heat index temperatures might end up just below the 108 degree Heat Advisory threshold. Even if this happens, all heat safety precautions should continue to be taken during this early season heat event.

Extreme Heat Messaging

With extreme heat in the forecast, the NWS will use the following messaging:

Limit any time outdoors, especially during the afternoon

Check your backseat for any pets or children – Look Before You Lock

Check in with your neighbors, especially the elderly

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated

Wear sunscreen and light clothing