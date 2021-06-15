Dangerous heat, hot temperatures persist Tuesday afternoon

HOUSTON (CW39) The heat continues to stick around with above normal high temperatures expected through the rest of the work week. Heat index values this afternoon will range from 105-110 and has prompted the issuance of a Heat Advisory that is in effect through 7pm this evening.
High temperatures throughout the week will reach the upper 90s with a daily chance of afternoon/evening thunderstorms.
Hot Temperatures Persist
