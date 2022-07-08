HOUSTON (KIAH) — Dangerous heat levels are in the forecast for all of southeast Texas this weekend, as temperatures are expected to climb possibly into the 110s.

Heat advisories are active in several counties in southeast Texas, except for Harris, Brazoria, Galveston, Liberty, Matagorda and Chambers counties.

(National Weather Service)

The heat advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with heat indexes going over 108 degrees. The hottest areas are expected to be north and west of the Houston area.

The Houston area, as well as Galveston will be not so hot, but still with heat levels within 100 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will see the same, with more heat indexes expected to reach 108 degrees for most of the area.

Remember to drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and limit your outdoor activities to early in the morning or late in the day to avoid being overtly exposed to the heat.