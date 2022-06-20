Triple-digit temperatures stretch to the Northern U.S. where heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An expansive heat wave is impacting the Central U.S., stretching from Mexico to Canada. Parts of North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota are under an excessive heat warning. Minneapolis, for example, could see a high of 100 with feels-like temperatures around 105.

CW39 – forecast high temperatures

CW39 – heat alerts

While Texas is void of heat alerts, make no mistake, it’ll still be hot! In Houston, highs will be in the upper 90s for most areas. but feeling as hot as 101-105 with the humidity. Temperatures should drop a degree or two the next few days before ramping back up to 100 or hotter at the end of the week.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

You’ll also notice slight rain chances Monday through Wednesday. Each afternoon, very isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop up.