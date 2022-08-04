HOUSTON (CW39) Dangerous heat alerts have been issued for parts of Texas. Here in Houston we can expect to feel like 105° Thursday. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has more details on temperatures around the state.
The National Weather Service is issuing a Heat Advisory with tips on staying cool in the summer’s heat.
They include impacts and tips:
- Heat-related illnesses possible for those in strenuous outdoor activities or with no A/C
- Drink plenty of water
- Limit outdoor activities
- Work early or late in the day
- Wear light clothing
- Wear sunscreen
- Check on family and pets