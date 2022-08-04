HOUSTON (CW39) Dangerous heat alerts have been issued for parts of Texas. Here in Houston we can expect to feel like 105° Thursday. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has more details on temperatures around the state.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service is issuing a Heat Advisory with tips on staying cool in the summer’s heat.

They include impacts and tips:

  • Heat-related illnesses possible for those in strenuous outdoor activities or with no A/C
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Limit outdoor activities
  • Work early or late in the day
  • Wear light clothing
  • Wear sunscreen
  • Check on family and pets