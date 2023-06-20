HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s another day with an excessive heat warning. This makes five in a row for Houston. Prior to this streak, Houston’s last excessive heat warning was seven years ago, so it’s pretty rare.

Heat alerts Tuesday

The National Weather Service warns of peak heat index values (feels-like temperatures) up to 117 degrees in Southeast Texas Tuesday, with actual high temperatures around 100 degrees. Many areas of Texas, including Austin, San Antonio and Dallas, are under excessive heat warnings.

Locally, the heat-inducing area of high pressure eases off the gas Thursday and Friday, which will allow for a few isolated thunderstorms along with slightly lower temperatures. That same area of high pressure returns this weekend, and we could be getting back into excessive heat warning territory.

Forecast high temperatures and heat index values for Houston