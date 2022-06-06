Humidity could make it feel like 105 or hotter at times this week in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are posted for parts of Texas Monday as a dangerous heat wave is just getting started. In fact, the heat will likely intensify throughout the week, resulting in more expansive heat advisories to come.

CW39 – Texas heat alerts

Locally in Houston, temperatures will peak in the mid 90s for a few days, then possibly upper 90s by the end of the week. Of course, the humidity will play a significant role in how hot it feels. Every day this week will feel hotter than 100 during the afternoon, and possibly even feeling like 105+ at times this week.

CW39 – forecast high temps and feels like temps

A strong ridge of high pressure in the atmosphere is the reason for the heat. It is expected to remain in place for several days, especially over the South Central U.S. (Texas) and the Southwest U.S.

CW39 – future weather pattern

High pressure is also going to keep us dry for many days. Our only rain chance on the 7-day is on Saturday as a very weak front may barely reach Houston at that point.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast