HOUSTON (CW39) – Dangerous wind chills are stretching from Canada to Galveston as this very dynamic weather system treks across the country. Wind chill values are in the single digits this morning in Houston.

A wind chill advisory has been issued for most of our counties in southeast Texas. Multiple wind chill warnings have also been issued in the state, indicating even LOWER feels-like temperatures.

It is feeling so cold out there in part due to the gusty winds straight out of the north. This is helping to funnel air from even colder origins down to the coast.