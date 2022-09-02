HOUSTON (KIAH) — The unusually-long no-hurricane streak is over. Danielle reached hurricane status Friday morning, making it the first hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean since October last year.

Hurricane Danielle is a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It’s nearly stationary, and likely won’t move much for at least a few days.

Danielle is about 1300 miles from the coast of Maine, so it clearly poses no threat to the U.S., or any other land as it swirls in the North Atlantic.

Is it odd for a hurricane to form so far north? Not necessarily. It happens occasionally, but the more common hurricane breeding grounds in September are farther south. Notice in the image below that the current sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic (in the vicinity of Danielle) are significantly warmer than average, which helped Danielle organize.

CW39 – sea surface temperature anomalies