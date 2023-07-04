HOUSTON (KIAH) – Scattered storms are likely on this 4th of July, but the bulk of the rain will be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. That’ll help limit today’s heat, and the rain should be gone by dinnertime with a rain-free evening to enjoy fireworks!

Houston forecast rain chances Tuesday

Before the rain reaches you, temperatures likely peak in the low to mid 90s, and still feeling hotter than 100 with the humidity. But, once the midday rain develops, some areas could cool to the 80s in the afternoon. By sunset, Houston’s temperatures will likely be in the mid 80s.

We have more likely stormy days ahead on Wednesday and Thursday, then we start shifting to a drier pattern Friday and beyond. At the same time, temperatures will be heating up again with highs in the upper 90s this weekend.

Houston 7-day forecast