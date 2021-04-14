Deadline for FEMA assistance

Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) – FEMA wants to remind Harris county residents that Tuesday, April 20, 2021 is the deadline to register for individual disaster assistance following February’s winter storm.

More information about federal aid for this disaster can be found at FEMA.gov/disaster. As a reminder, if you sustained damage to your residence from the winter storms and you have insurance, contact your insurance company and then FEMA. Applying for help is easy! Go to www.disasterassistance.gov or you can call the FEMA disaster assistance helpline at 1-800-621-3362. There are no in-person disaster recovery centers.

For additional information you can also check out the Ready Harris recovery resource page at: https://www.readyharris.org/Incidents/Winter-Weather-Recovery-Resources