Deadline for FEMA assistance
HOUSTON (CW39) – FEMA wants to remind Harris county residents that Tuesday, April 20, 2021 is the deadline to register for individual disaster assistance following February’s winter storm.
More information about federal aid for this disaster can be found at FEMA.gov/disaster. As a reminder, if you sustained damage to your residence from the winter storms and you have insurance, contact your insurance company and then FEMA. Applying for help is easy! Go to www.disasterassistance.gov or you can call the FEMA disaster assistance helpline at 1-800-621-3362. There are no in-person disaster recovery centers.
For additional information you can also check out the Ready Harris recovery resource page at: https://www.readyharris.org/Incidents/Winter-Weather-Recovery-Resources