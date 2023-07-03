HOUSTON (KIAH) — Independence Day will not be a day off for crews that are still clearing debris from strong storms on June 21.

Record high wind tore limbs from trees and caused other damage in southern Montgomery County.

People who live there are asked to bundle debris and leave the piles along county right of ways for crews from CrowderGulf to collect.

They’ve been on the job since June 26, and they plan to work through the holiday all of this week in hopes of getting the remaining debris cleared.

“Precinct 3 appreciates residents’ understanding of the situation, their efforts to clean up private property and their patience as Precinct 3 and the county work diligently on cleanup efforts,” a press release from the office of Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack said.