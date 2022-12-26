HOUSTON (CW39) – Sunny and ‘warmer’ this Monday after Christmas. Most of us will wake up near the freezing mark before upper 50s arrive this afternoon. Heaters get a much needed break after putting in OT the past few nights.

By Wednesday we will rebound back into our ‘Texas-like’ weather, just in time for the Texas Bowl! Tailgating weather conditions should be great, with the exception of a few moments of gusty winds.

By the end of the game a few showers may begin to provide light rain to the area before a much rainier shift in the forecast on Thursday and Friday.

We kick off the new year with ideal weather to knock out the resolutions. If you are wanting to implement more exercise into your life come 2023, an outdoor jog will not be a bad way to start your Sunday. Sunshine and 70s for the weekend ahead.