HOUSTON (KIAH) — Morning weather advisories are in effect that could impact your commute visibility as you head out the door early Thursday morning.
The following counties are currently under Moderate Dense Fog Advisories:
Brazoria County Islands
Chambers County
Coastal Brazoria County
Coastal Galveston County
Coastal Harris County
Fort Bend County
Inland Brazoria County
Inland Galveston County
Inland Harris County
Waller County
