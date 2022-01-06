HOUSTON (KIAH) — Morning weather advisories are in effect that could impact your commute visibility as you head out the door early Thursday morning.

The following counties are currently under Moderate Dense Fog Advisories:

Brazoria County Islands

Chambers County

Coastal Brazoria County

Coastal Galveston County

Coastal Harris County

Fort Bend County

Inland Brazoria County

Inland Galveston County

Inland Harris County

Waller County

