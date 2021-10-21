Dense fog advisory in Houston area until 10 a.m. Thursday

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Expect a slower than average commute because we’ve got some dense fog, at least in parts of town especially south and southeast of Houston right now.

The issue with tracking fog is it’s a little tricky in the morning — a little slippery and kind of like once you get a grasp on it shifts a little bit it and bounces around over the course of the morning. In and out of the area so some spots you’re going to see dense fog and others you won’t.

Just to be safe, you might want to leave a little extra early this morning. But later, the fog this morning will eventually clear. We’ll get a lot of sun later this afternoon and that’s going to make for another warm day.