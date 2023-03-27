HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston and all of Southeast Texas is under a dense fog advisory Monday morning until 10 a.m.

Dense fog advisory Monday morning

In some areas, the visibility will be as low as a half mile to a quarter mile. Fog should gradually clear by late morning, but it remains mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers through the rest of the day.

The fog is forming as a warm front lifts northward through Southeast Texas today. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s to near 80 degrees in the afternoon. A cold front moves through early Tuesday morning with scattered storms and cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.