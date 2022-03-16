HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Spring break is upon us, and many are hitting the roads in hopes for good weather once arriving to the shore. Great news! Much of the Gulf Coast beaches are expecting nice weather for the weekend. Some popular destination include Corpus Christi, South Padre, Island, Panama City, and Gulf shores.

Saturday forecast | Gulf Coast beaches

Temperatures will be spring-like for this spring break. This is not the care every year as spring break fall in our ‘transitional time’ between winter and spring. We can really see ALL types of weather mid-march in Texas. Sometimes, this deep into the winter season, cold snaps can still occur as fronts pass through.

This Saturday mornings will still be cool , but the afternoons shape up well. Highs range from upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The wind out of the north will be pesky for beach goers. Gusts up to 20 could blow sand and umbrellas around, tie them down good!

Wednesday moon and tides for Galveston Channel

Perhaps you would rather board the boat instead of lying on the beach with your toes in the sand! Here is Today’s high and low tide for the Galveston Channel.