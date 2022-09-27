HOUSTON (KIAH) – You may have heard of the dreaded term ‘rapid intensification’ during hurricane season. This term, although tossed around a lot, has an actual scientific definition. For a storm to technically undergo rapid intensification it must have an increase in sustained wind speeds by 35 mph in 24 hours.

Did Ian do it?

Yes! Yesterday’s 5:00 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center noted sustained winds of 75 mph. This morning Ian is a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph. This is a positive difference of 50 mph within the storm. Well above the parameters of rapid intensification?

Will Ian continue to strengthen?

Most likely, yes. The environment that Ian will enter post landfall in Cuba this morning will be very favorable to not only sustain the storms strength, but further strengthen it. Ian is forecasted to reach Category 4 status.