Disaster recovery brings out scam artists, fraud schemes

HOSUTON (CW39) Even though the weather has improved, and we are recovering from February’s severe winter storms, consumers should be on the lookout for common post-disaster scams and fraud.

Officials with FEMA and the state say price-gouging, door-to-door bogus contractors, and fake charities, scam artists, identity thieves and other criminals often attempt to take advantage of disaster survivors.

Consumers should watch for and report any suspicious activity. You should report disaster fraud immediately to FEMA’s Fraud Tipline at 866-223-0814. Or call the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-621-0508. Those numbers, once again: FEMA Tipline at 866-223-0814 OR the Texas attorney general’s Hotline at 800-621-0508.