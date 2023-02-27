HOUSTON (KIAH) — Black History Month isn’t only about honoring the past, but also looking forward to the future and recognizing those who are making a difference in the culture.

In January, CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger attended a weather conference in Colorado. While there, he interviewed a man on a mission to make everyone feel welcomed in the outdoors, especially on the slopes.

Quincy Shannon, a Denver native who loves to ski, created a club called Ski Noir 5280 to make winter sports more approachable, especially for people who are new to the winter sports world and may find it too overwhelming, complicated or costly to try it out.

What started as small idea has since grown into a club that can host dozens of people for an entire day on the slopes. Inspired by his mission, several individuals and businesses have made donations, including one donation of 3000 skis and snowboards from a ski resort.