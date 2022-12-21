HOUSTON (CW39) – Happy first official day of winter! With brutally cold temperatures on the way many of us are prepping our homes, and cars, but what about ourselves? Dr. Niral Patel, a family and urgent care physician with MedExpress located in Houston joins us today to help break down this question.

Artic air is on the way with wind chills feeling like near or even below zero! Dangerously low wind chills can result in frost bite or hypothermia.

What occurs in the body during this process? Dr. Patel explains this process, along with ways you can stay healthy this holiday season.