Dog owner arrested after leaving 8 dogs outside in freezing temps

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) A dog owner is facing serious charges after authorities found eight dogs left outside in freezing weather conditions on Monday.

The dogs were discovered after a report was made to the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce. The officers from Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Pets, partners of Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce, on-scene share the animals appear to have been outside for days now, with no shelter access. The animals are severely malnourished, and one suffers from a broken jaw, according to authorities.

The animals have been taken to the Houston Humane Society for shelter and medical treatment.

We want to encourage the public to continue reporting, and your reports continue to save lives of many. Our Taskforce law enforcement officers are running calls day and night. Please be patient; we ensure you your calls are being answered and investigated. No calls are being ignored. If you see a pet being left unattended outside for an extended period in freezing weather, please report it immediately at 832-927-PAWS or 927paws.org