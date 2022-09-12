HOUSTON (KIAH) — You probably didn’t notice the weak cold front that pushed through Houston Sunday. However, humidity is a little lower than it has been for several days, and should stay that way for a couple of days. The main impact will be cooler nights and mornings.

CW39 – weather pattern Monday

CW39 – forecast low temperatures for Houston

Assuming we drop below 70 in Houston, it’ll be the coolest temperatures since May! Despite the more refreshing feel around sunrise, it’s still going to be quite warm during the day with highs in the 90s.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Houston’s weather pattern changes at the end of the week as Gulf moisture returns. That means it’ll be more humid, warmer at night and scattered rain returns Thursday through Sunday.

CW39 – weather pattern Friday