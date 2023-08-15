HOUSTON (KIAH) – A very weak cold front moves southward into Southeast Texas Tuesday with drier air behind it. This will help knock down the heat index for Houston and areas north, and it may pop a few showers and storms south of Houston in the afternoon.

Drier air arrives Tuesday

Houston’s heat index could peak near 108 Tuesday, which is prompting a heat advisory. The heat index will be more extreme southward near the coast where drier air won’t quite make it today. That’s where there’s an excessive heat warning due to potential heat index values up to 113.

Heat alerts Tuesday

Our northern counties have a fire weather watch in effect. That’s where relative humidity could be as low as 20%. That, along with very dry vegetation, means conditions are favorable for any wildfires to spread quickly.

Fire weather watch north of Houston Tuesday

Drier air will make for more pleasant overnight temperatures with lows in the 70s, and lower heat index values for a few days.

Houston forecast highs and heat index

Houston 10-day forecast