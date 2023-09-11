HOUSTON (KIAH) – A wet pattern sets up in Texas this week, starting with widespread rain in North Texas Monday morning. By Wednesday, some of that rain makes it down to Houston.

Meantime, we’re enjoying dry air in Houston, resulting in temperatures in the 60s Monday morning. It’s the coolest in three months! It’ll still be hot by the afternoon with a high near 97 under mostly sunny skies. However, it won’t feel any hotter than the actual temperatures. Humidity will gradually return in the days to follow, meaning there will be a heat index once again.

Houston forecast highs and heat index values

A very weak cold front arrives Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and storms. That front will stall through the end of the week, keeping more potential scattered rain in Southeast Texas.

7-day rain outlook

NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook shows average rain totals in Greater Houston between half an inch and one inch. Much higher totals, averaging two to four inches or more, could occur between Dallas and San Angelo.

Current drought status

Houston’s rain chances last from Wednesday through Sunday, with highs in the 100s gone for the foreseeable future.

Houston 7-day forecast