HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s dry and quiet weather pattern continues through the weekend. That’s great for outdoor activities, but not ideal for our soil, grass, plants, etc.

Drought status worsens since last week

Compared to last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows a new large area of yellow over Houston, which is the “abnormally dry” category. Not officially drought, but close to it. We’ve seen “moderate drought” (tan color) expand north of Houston, and “severe drought” (orange color) expand west of Houston.

What all of this means is that we’re back to a rooting-for-rain mentality, and we see a setup that could help us out next week.

National Hurricane Center’s forecast track for Tropical Depression 13

The National Hurricane Center is expecting Tropical Depression 13 to soon become Tropical Storm Julia as it heads west towards Nicaragua. As the remnants of this storm move across southern Mexico, tropical moisture spills into the Gulf of Mexico.

Futurecast Thursday of next week

That tropical moisture will likely collide with a cold front. For now, that looks to occur on Thursday of next week, potentially producing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Houston 10-day forecast

Our Houston 10-day forecast shows a slight rain chance Wednesday, then a better 40% rain chance Thursday. Check back for updates as we’ll continue to monitor next week’s rain as the time nears.