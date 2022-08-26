HOUSTON (KIAH) — The weekly drought status update is in. With recent widespread rain, it’s no surprise to see drought improvement. However, local drought conditions still range from moderate to exceptional.

CW39 – drought status

When comparing last week’s drought status to this week, we see red replaced by orange in several areas north and south of Houston. That means the drought status has improved by a category, going from “extreme” to “severe”. In parts of Houston and areas east, the drought status has dropped to “moderate”.

Why isn’t the drought erased? Well, there’s more to it than just soil moisture. Water storage and supply is also factored in. It takes a long time for severe drought to develop, and usually takes a long time to completely erase it, although flooding can obviously speed up that process.

Statewide, 43% of Texas is now in extreme or worse drought. That number was 62% last week.

A wider view of Texas shows that much of Central and West Texas is still badly in need of more rain.