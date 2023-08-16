HOUSTON (KIAH) – Drier air is making a big difference in Houston Wednesday. For the first time in 13 days, the temperature dropped below 81 degrees (upper 70s) at IAH airport. Many areas north of Houston were even cooler, including 60s in Conroe.

After a heat index of 114 in Houston Monday and Tuesday, it will “only” feel like 100 Wednesday, with actual temperatures topping out right around 100, too.

Forecast feels-like temperatures Wednesday afternoon

Relative humidity could fall below 20% Wednesday afternoon. That, in combination with very dry ground and vegetation, means there is an elevated wildfire risk. A fire weather watch is in effect as any wildfire or grass fire could spread quickly.

Fire weather watch Wednesday

As humidity increases the rest of the week, the high heat index values will also return. There is a heat advisory in effect for Houston Thursday as the National Weather Service says the heat index could peak as high as 108.

Forecast highs and heat index values