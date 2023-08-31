HOUSTON (KIAH) – Dry air continues to provide pleasant morning temperatures. However, afternoons still top out around 100. At least it’s a dry heat with no heat index… for now.

You’ll notice more moisture in the air this weekend, and that’s when the feels-like temps need to be factored in again. We’re thinking it could feel like 105 Saturday, then potentially 110 Sunday. Heat advisories may be issued.

Forecast highs and heat index values for Houston

As moisture returns, so do rain chances. Spotty showers and storms could pop up Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Rain may cover a little more ground on Labor Day and Tuesday.

Houston 7-day forecast